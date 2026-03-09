Sunny & 70° to start the week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Today will be sunny and 70°, so make sure you find time to get outside! Tuesday will also be bright and beautiful with temps in the mid-70s. A front brings the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday. Rain showers linger into Thursday with a sharp cool down late-week. Depending on the timing of the moisture, some snowflakes could mix in with rain as temperatures cool down Thursday evening. Plenty of clouds linger this weekend with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, and low-60s on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.