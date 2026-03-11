Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong to severe storms are expected today!

Stay weather aware...
Baltimore soared to a staggering 84°F today, shattering the old record of 80°F set in 2016. A combination of bright sunshine, low humidity, and light southerly winds allowed temperatures to climb even higher than forecast. Here’s a fun weather fact: Today’s high of 84°F is actually the average high temperature for June 14th — so we essentially skipped ahead three months on the calendar!
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will be an active day in the weather department. Expect a few showers this morning, which may help to temporarily stabilize the atmosphere ahead of the main event. The A cold front will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the area today, with the timing being between 3-7 PM. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. Showers and cooler air will filter in behind the storm system on Thursday. More seasonable air takes over later this week and into the weekend.

Stay safe out there!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low around 42. South wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Showers. High near 55. Breezy.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Rain. Low around 48.
Monday Rain. High near 62.
Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.

