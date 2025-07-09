Strong summertime storms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another hot and humid day with high temperatures in the low-90s. The heat and humidity will support strong thunderstorm development once again today, so make sure you stay weather aware! The timing for strong-severe storms will be 2-10 PM. The main concerns will be scattered instances of flash flooding by heavy downpours, severe wind gusts, and large-sized hail. There will be a slight cool down on Thursday thanks to more cloud cover. The threat for storms exists through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will range in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light south wind.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.