Strong/Severe Storms Today

More comfortable this weekend...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete tracks possible storms Thursday
SPC.JPG
Posted at 3:27 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 03:59:44-04

BALTIMORE — A cold front moves through which may generate short-lived strong to severe storms today across Maryland. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. There is low-end potential for an isolated tornado. It will still feel warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper-80s. In the wake of the front passing, cooler temperatures will prevail Friday through the weekend! The weekend will be filled with sunshine with highs in the low-80s. The next opportunity for showers will be next Tuesday.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Low around 64. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

