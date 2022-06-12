Stretch of Hot and Humid Days Ahead

BALTIMORE — A stray shower or thunderstorm is still possible for us tonight and even overnight. A stretch of hot and humid days are expected with showers possible each day as well. Tuesday morning we have our eye to a cluster of thunderstorms moving in from Pennsylvania that could impact our morning commute. The next best chance of widespread shower and thunderstorms will be Thursday. The weekend looks great with more moderate temperatures and less humid air.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast



Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 84.