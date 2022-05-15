Stormy Start to Our Week

BALTIMORE — The occasional thunderstorm continues to move through our area tonight as we begin to see the next larger system move in closer tonight. A strong cold front associated with this system will inch through Maryland on Monday, putting us under an Enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms will begin to pop off right after lunch and race east over the next few hours. Damaging winds will be the most concerning threat. The middle of the week is dry and comfortable before the chance of rain returns. Preakness if not rainy will be at least muggy so, it will be best to keep an eye out on the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 82. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.