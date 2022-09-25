Stormy afternoon and evening for Sunday

BALTIMORE — A strong cold front is sparking off storms for our Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms will continue to move through from west to east until 7 pm. There is a severe thunderstorm watch that also will last through that time as well. All types of severe weather is possible but the most likely one will be damaging wind gusts from the strong storms. The first half of the work week is then dry with buckets of sunshine and temperatures slightly cooling into the 70s and even upper 60s. Eyes will be on Tropical Storm Ian as it makes its way through the Caribbean and even Southeast US. Depending on what the later track maybe we can get some residual storms by the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

This Afternoon Isolated showers before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 58. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.