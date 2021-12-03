Still Breezy and Above Normal

Another breezy day with above normal temperatures is on tap. Seasonal conditions will move in for the second half of the weekend. Temps will rise into the mid 60s to kick off next week. Monday will be windy with showers possible as a front pushes in. Behind the front, temps will fall into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers are likely on Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers after 8pm, mixing with snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

