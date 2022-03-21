Watch
Spring Warmth & Showers

Spring Showers Bring May Flowers
Posted at 12:36 AM, Mar 21, 2022
BLOG3.jpg

Can you hear the birds chirping in the air? It sounds like spring and feels like it too! Temperatures are warming up Monday 10 to 15 degrees! That puts us in the upper 60s instead of the mid 50s which is normal this time of year. Plus we have plenty of sunshine although a bit gusty at times thanks to high pressure moving in.

BLOG2.JPG

It stays nice Tuesday as well, although a few more clouds move in ahead of a front. Tuesday is the best day to enjoy the cherry blossom festival because rain enters the forecast Wednesday through next weekend.

BLOG4.jpg

Don't get your car washed, as late in the week we could see 0.5-1.0" of rain. There is an 80% chance of rain but also a 20% chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday. Enjoy the April like weather!

