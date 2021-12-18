Some Showers for your Saturday

BALTIMORE — Plenty of clouds hang around today as a front stalls out around the region. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower 50s for most. There will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. Shower chances increase this evening as the cold front works its way through. On the backside of the boundary, conditions will turn chilly and blustery with northwest wind gusts up to 20-30 mph at times. Sunshine will increase throughout your Sunday and highs will climb to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper-40s. It will be a cold start to the week as temperatures will begin in the low to mid-20s early Monday. Temperatures will rise above normal to the lower-50s for the middle of the week with sun and clouds.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.