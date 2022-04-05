Rain Moves In Today

Rain on the way this morning. The rain will be heavy late tonight into tomorrow morning as low pressure moves through the region. Expect a half inch to an inch into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are possible on Thursday as a cold front approaches. The weekend looks drier but there is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday as an upper level low will be nearby. Mostly sunny and above normal conditions will breakout to start the week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 51. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2pm. High near 65. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 62. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

