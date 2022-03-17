Watch
Soggy St. Patrick's Day

Drying out and warming up.....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 08:22:50-04

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Expect rain with totals up to .50"-.75". Temps will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Tomorrow high temps will jump back up into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps stay warm ahead of a cold front on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms may be
strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, small hail and a tornado are possible. Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. It will be mostly sunny and cooler but temps will still be above normal in the low 60s. The next chance for rain is mid-week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain before 2pm, then showers likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. High near 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday:
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

