Soggy St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Expect rain with totals up to .50"-.75". Temps will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Tomorrow high temps will jump back up into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps stay warm ahead of a cold front on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms may be

strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts, small hail and a tornado are possible. Spring arrives on Sunday at 11:33 AM. It will be mostly sunny and cooler but temps will still be above normal in the low 60s. The next chance for rain is mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain before 2pm, then showers likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. High near 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday:

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

