So warm, you will want to shop outside for Presidents Day sales

Ahhhh.... warm air. Can you close your eyes and imagine the sunshine touching your skin and having a snowball to cool off. That is all possible this week! Temps Monday will be 10 degrees above average thanks to a southerly wind from an area of high pressure. Sunny skies will be out and maybe only a few clouds will dot the sky by the afternoon.

Shopping for Presidents Day deals won't be bad as we flirt with the 60 degree mark. Tuesday we get warmer to the low 60s. Wednesday will be the warmest though, at 70 degrees!

Embrace the heat while it is temporarily here as temps dip for next weekend and the end of February could be 20 degrees cooler than normal.