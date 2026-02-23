Snow showers continue throughout the morning

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! The storm system is tracking farther northeast at a faster speed than expected, which is lowering snowfall accumulations for the area. The heaviest accumulations will still be focused up and down the Eastern Shore. Snow showers will become lighter after midnight through mid-morning. Wet snow is leading to slushy roads, which may make for a difficult morning commute for some. Conditions clear out by noon with some breaks of sunshine later today. High temperatures will rise into the upper-30s, paired with brisk northwest winds.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night A chance of snow mixing with rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.