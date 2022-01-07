Snow Early Then Some Sun

Snow falling early this morning will give way to some sunshine and blustery conditions as the morning progresses. The wind chill will be in the teens throughout the day. High pressure will continue providing sunshine on Saturday with highs only in the low to mid 30s. A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning with plain rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonal but that won't last long because temps will fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s behind a cold front to kick of the beginning of the week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered snow showers before 7am, then scattered flurries between 7am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 17. West wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain, freezing rain, and sleet before 10am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.