Slowly Turning on the Heat

BALTIMORE — The great weather continues clear skies still hold on and the cooler air hangs on. This will seep into Monday where the highs will still be in the upper 70s and low 80s along side less humidity. This ends heading into the middle of the week where both the temperature and humidity begin to increase. Wednesday will be the day to keep an eye out for with thunder showers possible. Both Tuesday and Thursday also have a shower chance but will be isolated at best. The heat hangs on heading into the weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 40%.