Slight warm up as we flip the cold snap

BALTIMORE — Starting off the new week, we will see a welcomed change as temperatures begin to slowly rise back to our average for this time of year. Monday will sit in the mid to upper 40s as we then begin to settle back in the 50s for the rest of the week. Sunshine will be plentiful until we begin to see an increase in cloud cover by Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather system. Friday is setting up to be a soggy one as rain showers, some on the heavy side, will move through the day. Still a bit fuzzy on the exact timing of the rain as the track will help determine how intense some of these storms can get. Best consensus on the timing right now is Friday afternoon/evening. After, the weekend will dry out and become a bit windy by Saturday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.