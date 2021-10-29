Significant Coastal Flooding

It will be rainy and windy today. Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect until 8 AM Sunday. Flood Watches are in effect for Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Howard counties from 10 AM-6 PM today. Showers are possible tomorrow and drier weather is on tap just in time for Halloween.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain before 11am, then showers after 11am. Areas of fog after 9am. High near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%

