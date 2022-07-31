Showers to wrap up the weekend

BALTIMORE — Showers leaves us a little soggy this evening after a much nicer weekend. The showers begin to die down overnight setting us up for a dry start to the work week. Clouds will also decrease as the day continues as we have temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine will be prevalent as we head into the middle of the week and that coincides with our warm up. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday with heat indices on Thursday reaching the triple digits. A cold front is poised to move through on Friday afternoon which brings some showers and storms for us. Severe risks look to be minimal.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 3am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.