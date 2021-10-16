Watch
Showers & Storms This Afternoon

Cooler Temperatures Ahead...
Posted at 9:47 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 09:47:24-04

BALTIMORE — A line of showers and storms moves in this afternoon, bringing the potential for strong damaging wind gusts. The SPC has placed far northeastern MD under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms. Highs ahead of the front will cap out in the lower-80s. Showers and storms will likely clear the Bay around sunset with much cooler air filtering in overnight through Sunday. Highs will fall below normal on Sunday, in the mid-60s with elevated NW wind gusts around 30-35 mph at times. There will be lots of sunshine for the Ravens game but it will feel blustery. Temperatures rebound back into the mid-70s by the middle of the work week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

