Showers & storms on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Light showers develop later this morning before the bulk of the steady, widespread rain moves in this afternoon/early-evening. The rain wraps up by 9 PM. A slight cool down is expected later this week. Although a freeze is unlikely, there may be areas of patchy frost Saturday night across our northwestern suburbs. A few light sprinkles are possible on Friday afternoon, with drier conditions this weekend.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.