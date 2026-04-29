Showers & storms on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Light showers develop later this morning before the bulk of the steady, widespread rain moves in this afternoon/early-evening. The rain wraps up by 9 PM. A slight cool down is expected later this week. Although a freeze is unlikely, there may be areas of patchy frost Saturday night across our northwestern suburbs. A few light sprinkles are possible on Friday afternoon, with drier conditions this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.