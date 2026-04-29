Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

Showers & storms on this Wednesday

Drier & cooler late-week...
Our next weather maker rolls in Wednesday, delivering much-needed rainfall to the region. Light showers develop late Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts to the north. These showers may hinder any severe storms we see later in the day. As an approaching cold front moves in late evening, we’ll see an uptick in storm activity. Although there won’t be a lot of instability, we will see winds changing speed and direction with height (i.e., wind shear), which leads me to believe storm development cannot be ruled out.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Light showers develop later this morning before the bulk of the steady, widespread rain moves in this afternoon/early-evening. The rain wraps up by 9 PM. A slight cool down is expected later this week. Although a freeze is unlikely, there may be areas of patchy frost Saturday night across our northwestern suburbs. A few light sprinkles are possible on Friday afternoon, with drier conditions this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

RIGHT RAIL BASKETBALL 480x360.png

Homepage Showcase

Lost WMAR on Comcast Xfinity?  Here's how to keep watching
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft