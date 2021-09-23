Showers & Storms Continue Into the Afternoon

Showers and storms will continue into the afternoon along with a cold front. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind, flash flooding and an isolated tornado. Temperatures will fall through the day into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Clearing will occur this evening into tomorrow as a Canadian high pressure builds in. The weekend will SUN-sational with low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.