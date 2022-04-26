Showers Return Today

BALTIMORE — Starting off with temperatures in the 50s with some patchy fog this morning. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s this afternoon. A cold front swipes through the region today, generating some afternoon and evening rain showers across central Maryland. Clearing takes place behind the cold front but winds will increase Wednesday and Thursday with wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. There will be plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week. Temperatures will trend a bit milder, in the upper-60s this weekend. Turning more seasonal early next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.