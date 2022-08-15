Showers kick off the work week

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers and some thunder linger this morning and the chance for storms will become more isolated this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper-70s, which is below normal for this time of year. Drier conditions prevail throughout the work week with just a slight chance for some afternoon pop-up showers mid-week. and temperatures get back into the 80s. As for the next weekend, another chance for thunder showers returns.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.