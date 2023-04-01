Showers and storms for your Saturday

BALTIMORE — A warm start to the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s today. Strong damaging winds and two waves of moisture are expected today. High Wind Warnings go into effect from noon through midnight as wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. This could lead to downed trees and power lines-creating widespread power outages. Wind Advisories go into effect at 6 AM - 2 AM Sunday for the Eastern Shore as isolated wind gusts up to 50-55 mph can be expected at times. Showers roll in this morning with a few thunderstorms possible well ahead of the cold front. There looks to be a brief break in the rain and storm activity with some clearing taking place around midday. This will provide a false sense of security as this will help storms fire up later this afternoon and evening from the metro-eastward. This will be when our second round of showers and storms arrives. Winds shift out of the northwest heading into Sunday and they will gradually relax throughout the day. Clearing and cooling takes place behind the cold front with highs only reaching the mid-50s on Sunday. There will be ample sunshine and a noticeable breeze to start off a brand-new week. For much of next week, high temperatures look to consistently rise into the 70s. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chance for showers will be on Wednesday and Thursday (the Orioles home opener). Cooler on Friday with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Stay weather aware today!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.