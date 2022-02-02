Seasonal On This Groundhog Day

Patchy freezing fog this morning will give way to sun and clouds. It will be a seasonal Groundhog Day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Temps bump up into the low 50s tomorrow with off and on rain as the front approaches from the west. Rain to a wintry mix to snow is possible on Friday. Temps take a dive into the low 30s for highs by Saturday behind the front. Seasonal temps return by next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy freezing fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 36. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain before 2pm, then rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 2pm and 5pm, then rain, snow, and sleet likely after 5pm. High near 45. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

