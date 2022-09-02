Seasonal & comfy!

BALTIMORE — There will be plenty of sunshine today with low humidity and seasonal high temperatures, in the mid 80s! The heat and humidity will increase this weekend, thanks to southerly winds. Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees both days! The next best chance for showers and storms is late in the day on Sunday. The chance continues into Labor Day and Tuesday before conditions dry out late-week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.