Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonably warm & humid again

Isolated storm chances today...
Our number one concern tonight will be the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has most of Maryland under a level 3/4 risk of flooding. Our air mass has a lot of moisture right now, and weak jet stream winds mean there will be very little wind aloft to push these storms along! Any storms that form this afternoon will be very slow moving, which could produce highly localized flash flooding.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
hair.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will feature mostly dry skies with sunshine and seasonably warm and humid conditions! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up this afternoon. There will be daily afternoon thunderstorm chances through the rest of the week, with highs hovering around the low to mid-90s. Heat indices may be near the triple digits! A slight cool down this weekend with temperatures dropping into the 80s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind.
Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft