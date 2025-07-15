Seasonably warm & humid again

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will feature mostly dry skies with sunshine and seasonably warm and humid conditions! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up this afternoon. There will be daily afternoon thunderstorm chances through the rest of the week, with highs hovering around the low to mid-90s. Heat indices may be near the triple digits! A slight cool down this weekend with temperatures dropping into the 80s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind.
Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.