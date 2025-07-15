Seasonably warm & humid again

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Today will feature mostly dry skies with sunshine and seasonably warm and humid conditions! Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and low-90s. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up this afternoon. There will be daily afternoon thunderstorm chances through the rest of the week, with highs hovering around the low to mid-90s. Heat indices may be near the triple digits! A slight cool down this weekend with temperatures dropping into the 80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.