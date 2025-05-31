Scattered thundershowers today

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Any strong storms that develop could produce hail and strong gusty winds. High temperatures will rise into the low-70s. Storm chances wind down early-evening, with overnight lows in the 40s. Drier with more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. Heating up next week with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s mid/late-week.

Have a sunny weekend!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.