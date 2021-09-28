Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon/Evening

There is a slight chance for a few spotty showers this morning as a disturbance moves through. Clouds will increase today with the best chance for showers and storms coming this afternoon courtesy of a cold front. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Temps drop into the low to mid 70s behind the front mid-week into the weekend. Can someone say sweater weather?!

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.