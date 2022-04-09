Scattered Showers Today

BALTIMORE — An upper-level low will keep the chance for showers around this afternoon with highs below normal, in the mid-50s. Isolated thunder, graupel, and small hail cannot be ruled out so keep an eye to the sky. Sunday looks the drier and breezy with highs in the mid-50s and a bit more sunshine. Winds gusts on Sunday afternoon my range between 30-35 mph at times. Frost is possible Monday morning as temperatures drop down into the 30s. Temps will warm up to seasonal highs with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. The weather looks mainly dry for the Orioles Home Opener but a stray shower cannot be ruled out later in the evening. A warming trend ensues Tuesday into the end of the week with highs more summer-like, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances return on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.