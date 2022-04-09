Watch
Weather

Actions

Scattered Showers Today

Breezy winds on Sunday...
A Few Showers Saturday, Dry Sunday
weekend1.PNG
Posted at 7:52 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 07:52:50-04

BALTIMORE — An upper-level low will keep the chance for showers around this afternoon with highs below normal, in the mid-50s. Isolated thunder, graupel, and small hail cannot be ruled out so keep an eye to the sky. Sunday looks the drier and breezy with highs in the mid-50s and a bit more sunshine. Winds gusts on Sunday afternoon my range between 30-35 mph at times. Frost is possible Monday morning as temperatures drop down into the 30s. Temps will warm up to seasonal highs with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. The weather looks mainly dry for the Orioles Home Opener but a stray shower cannot be ruled out later in the evening. A warming trend ensues Tuesday into the end of the week with highs more summer-like, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances return on Thursday.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018