Round 2 of Record Heat

WMAR

We felt record heat on Sunday! The old record was 76 at BWI and it reached 78. Monday will be even warmer thanks to a SW wind. The wind will be breezy though, around 15-20 mph. The wind is increasing as a cold front approaches.

WMAR

Everything changes by the evening though. A front approaches bringing showers and a few thunderstorms from 4PM - 8PM. Rainfall totals should be near .25".

WMAR

The colder air arrives Tuesday, taking us back to the seasonal 50s. So, enjoy the Monday warmth, especially in the early afternoon before the storms get rolling.