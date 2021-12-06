Watch
Rain, wind, snow, oh my!

2 disturbances Monday; snow maker Wednesday
Posted at 11:38 PM, Dec 05, 2021
2 storms arrive in MD on Monday. Winds stay high the entire day, gusting near 40 mph and it will be warm. Almost 15 degrees warmer than normal.

The first storm brings light showers the first half of the day. A cold front pushes in for the late afternoon bringing more rain and a rush of cold air.

Temps fall Tuesday 20 degrees into the 40s! But that's not the coldest we get. Wednesday morning we wake up in the 20s and and a disturbance overhead will bring a chance of SNOW!

This will be the first storm of the season where the snow will stick to the ground. Expecting 0.5-1.5" of snow on the roads.

