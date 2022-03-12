Rain to Snow This Morning

BALTIMORE — Rain will changeover to sleet around 7/8 AM along the I-95 corridor as temperatures drop near freezing. Snow showers move in from the northwest through the early-afternoon hours thanks to Arctic air pouring in. A period of heavy snow is possible across our northwest suburbs with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. This will lead to slushy snowfall totals of 3-6" in these areas. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect for Carroll and northwestern Howard counties until 3 PM. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect until 3 PM. Wind Advisories go into effect through 1 AM Sunday for the area as blustery wind gusts may be up to 50 mph. The potential for a refreeze is likely tonight into Sunday as temperatures drop to the teens and low-20s with single digit wind chill values and possibly sub-zero across higher terrain. This will allow for slippery spots to form on untreated roads. Highs only top out in the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon with more sunshine. We bring back more sunshine and warmth next week!

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain and sleet before 9am, then snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature falling to around 28 by 4pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 11 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.