Rain showers starts off the work week

BALTIMORE — Through the rest of our Sunday we can slowly see that rain showers filter into our area and really fills in during the overnight hours. This will leave us to a soggy Monday start with cooler temperatures, as our highs are only supposed to get to the mid to high 70s. The quick taste of fall comes to a close as we continue through the rest of our work week. Drier conditions become more dominant and temperatures get back into the 80s. As for the next weekend, another chance for thunder showers returns.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.