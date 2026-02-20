Rain returns on this Friday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers linger through the morning, before conditions dry out this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper-40s and low-50s. Another storm slides in on Sunday, bringing another round of daytime showers. Snow may mix in Sunday evening as temperatures drop. Since the ground is so mild, minor snowfall accumulations are expected out of this event. Another contributing factor is that sun angles are higher in late February, which also makes it harder to cool the air near the surface. Temperatures rend cooler early next week before they rebound back into the 40s and 50s mid-week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Areas of fog. High near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5-15 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A chance of rain mixing with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Rain and snow. High near 40.

Sunday Night Rain and snow. Low around 31.

Monday A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.