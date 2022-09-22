Rain chances return

BALTIMORE — A cold front will gradually approach our area today- bringing a few gusty showers and even some rumbles of thunder to Maryland. The risk for severe weather looks to remain to our south/southeast. Temperatures during the afternoon will climb towards 80°. Behind the front, a cooler air mass filters in, knocking our temperatures down into the upper-60s for the first full day of Autumn. It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s early Saturday morning! Plenty of sunshine and dry time is expected this weekend with highs rebounding back into the 80s on Sunday. A few rain showers are possible early Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s. Conditions turn drier into the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers before 11am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11am and 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.