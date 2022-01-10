Puffy coats and fuzzy boot season

WMAR

It's winter, I know. But temperatures dropping 10 degrees in 1 day is a big deal. It is an even bigger deal when the wind makes it feel another 15 degrees cooler! That is what is on tap for Monday. Officially waking up in the 20s but it will feel more lie the teens with winds 10-20 mph out of the northwest.

It officially is in the teens Tuesday morning thought! You might need an extra big cup of coffee to get you warm for this!

While temperatures will stay below normal Monday and Tuesday, we get close to seasonal Wednesday. But don't get too comfortable yet! According to the climate prediction center, January 17-23, will be cooler than normal as well. You may want to go ahead and stock up on the extra firewood to prepare!