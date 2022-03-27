Possible Record Cold to Start the Week

WMAR

Get ready to feel colder than a typical New Year's Eve in Baltimore! Typically this time of year we are at 59 degrees, instead Monday only warms up to 41! Plus, the winds get even stronger as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will only feel like 30 degrees for the high around 3PM.

WMAR

Monday night/Tuesday morning could set a new record for cold. The current record is 18 degrees and the forecast is for 19! Tuesday warms up a little, although still feeling like late December. A warm front moves through Wednesday producing some light showers (possible winter mix) and gets us back to the 50s.

WMAR

The warmest day, by far, is Thursday at 73 degrees! Although it does come with the risk of severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The main threat is high winds.