PM Showers/Storms

Plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day. PM showers and storms are possible. Some will be severe with damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes. Highs will be in the upper 80s. It will be cooler for the end of the work week into the beginning of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

Seven Day Forecast

Today A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 67. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.