Plenty of sunshine and low humidity today!

BALTIMORE — Canadian high pressure will bring more sunshine today with lower humidity. Temperatures remain above average as we head into the weekend as southerly flow increases our humidity Saturday. A weak cold front will swing through the area late Sunday bringing us a chance for showers and storms. That front will stall out to our south, keeping a rain chance around through Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

WMARB

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.