Plenty of sunshine and low humidity today!

Warming up for Labor Day Weekend...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete's Wednesday forecast
Posted at 3:19 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 03:19:39-04

BALTIMORE — Canadian high pressure will bring more sunshine today with lower humidity. Temperatures remain above average as we head into the weekend as southerly flow increases our humidity Saturday. A weak cold front will swing through the area late Sunday bringing us a chance for showers and storms. That front will stall out to our south, keeping a rain chance around through Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Labor Day A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

