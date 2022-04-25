Plenty of Clouds Today

BALTIMORE — Low clouds and some patchy fog will start off the day with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will stick around today with highs climbing into the low-70s for most. Winds will be light, out of the east. A cold front moves in overnight - Tuesday morning, bringing the next chance for showers. Northwest winds will turn gusty behind the front for the middle of the week, with gusts up to 40 mph at times. These winds will also keep temperatures below normal for the rest of the work week. Expect more sunshine for the end of the week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.