BALTIMORE — The perfect weather continues into tonight with the clear skies hanging on. This will seep into Monday as well with more sunshine and dry weather. By Tuesday, we start to see some changes take hold as the humidity slowly begins to creep up ahead of some wet weather. Showers and some thunderstorms overnight are expected. Some could be strong. Wednesday will have scattered storms and rain with a few breaks in between, again with some of these storms being on the strong side at times. Thursday the wet weather finally wanes with Friday being our break day. Then, we deal with a half-and-half weekend.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.