Watch
Weather

Actions

Parts of Maryland experiencing nasty Friday weather

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Fire Dept.
Margarette Avenue in Towson<br/><br/>
Margarette Avenue in Towson
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 14:34:24-04

BALTIMORE — With heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous winds expected to continue through Sunday, Maryland's Department of Emergency Management has raised the state activation level to partial—the second-highest response available.

With that, the Maryland National Guard has staged approximately 20 Soldiers on active duty along with 10 vehicles at the Easton and Salisbury armories as a precaution.

According to the National Weather Service, residents can expect up to four inches of rain in some parts of the state that could lead to flooding in low lying areas, especially along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River.

Right now in Annapolis our own Kendall Green reports tide water levels at four-feet above normal, forcing several road closures.

Hazardous winds could cause downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages. 

Baltimore County has already reported some cases of fallen trees. One fell on top a house on Margarette Avenue in Towson, while another blocked a part of Falls Road , just north of Fallscroft Way in Lutherville.

As of 2:15pm Friday, BGE is reporting 213 active outages, affecting 7,638 customers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018