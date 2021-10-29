Parts of Maryland experiencing nasty Friday weather

BALTIMORE — With heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous winds expected to continue through Sunday, Maryland's Department of Emergency Management has raised the state activation level to partial—the second-highest response available.

With that, the Maryland National Guard has staged approximately 20 Soldiers on active duty along with 10 vehicles at the Easton and Salisbury armories as a precaution.

According to the National Weather Service, residents can expect up to four inches of rain in some parts of the state that could lead to flooding in low lying areas, especially along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River.

Right now in Annapolis our own Kendall Green reports tide water levels at four-feet above normal, forcing several road closures.

Here in #Annapolis we’re already about 4 feet above the normal tide with the floodwaters expected rise even higher through tomorrow afternoon. There’s been heavy rain, high winds forcing several area businesses to close More details on @WMAR2News @ 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/cLEJmdVHNv — Kendall Green (@KGreenTV) October 29, 2021

Hazardous winds could cause downed trees in soggy grounds, potentially causing power outages.

Baltimore County has already reported some cases of fallen trees. One fell on top a house on Margarette Avenue in Towson, while another blocked a part of Falls Road , just north of Fallscroft Way in Lutherville.

Career & volunteer units responded at 1040 a.m. to a tree into a house, 1400 blk Margarette Ave, 21286. No injuries reported. EA pic.twitter.com/RXlbyouuh3 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 29, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: Falls Road closed in both directions just north of Fallscroft Way in Lutherville for a tree dangling about 10 feet in the air across the roadway. @WMAR2News #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/I384VmcL3j — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) October 29, 2021

As of 2:15pm Friday, BGE is reporting 213 active outages, affecting 7,638 customers.

