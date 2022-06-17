Nearing Record Warmth Today!

BALTIMORE — Expect plenty of sunshine today but the heat and humidity will be in full swing! Temperatures will flirt with the record high of 96° that was set back in 1939! That is an 83 year-old record! West-northwest wind gusts will be up to 30 mph today. Most locations stay dry today with quiet and clear conditions tonight. The weekend will feel great thanks to low humidity and temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. There will be lots of sun on Saturday and Sunday with northwest wind gusts between 30-40 mph. The 90s make a comeback for the middle of next week, along with the potential for some pop-up showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 91.