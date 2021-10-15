Near Record Warmth Today

Sun, clouds and near record warmth are all on tap today. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The record high is 86 degrees which was set back in 1989. A cold front will sweep through tomorrow bringing gusty conditions and the chance for showers and storms tomorrow afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the primary threat. Much cooler and still windy on Sunday with highs below normal in the mid 60s. Expect warmer temps and ample sunshine to start the work week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. High near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

