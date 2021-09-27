Mostly Sunny & Above Normal To Kick Off The Week

Plenty of sunshine will prevail today along with above normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be breezy with SW gusts up to 20 mph. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday. Some may be strong to severe. SPC has us in a Marginal Risk....1on a scale of 1-5. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday bringing the sunshine back. It will be cooler behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s into the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.