Morning showers, sunny afternoon

A weak cold front will slide through the area today. Associated showers are moving through and will linger through noon. Clouds will decrease through the day as high pressure moves into the region, allowing for afternoon temperatures to rebound towards 60°. More sunshine on tap for Saturday, but an area of low pressure will approach by Sunday bringing rain back into the forecast. A sunny an seasonable start to the work week on Monday with rain chances returning Wednesday afternoon.

WMAR

Friday Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light south wind.

Sunday Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.