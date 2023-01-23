Morning rain & flakes; drier afternoon

BALTIMORE — Showers and some flakes linger through the morning hours before conditions dry out midday. High temperatures will range in the low to mid-40s with breezy northwest winds. A mix of sun and clouds are in store for Tuesday with a noticeable westerly breeze. High temperatures will hold onto the mid-40s through the majority of the work week. Our next system moves in Wednesday morning-bringing the potential of a wintry mix and rain showers to the area as temperatures will begin near freezing. It mainly turns to a cold rain by late morning/midday as temperatures warm. Thursday will be drier but gusty, with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times. Intervals of clouds and sunshine are on tap for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 40s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday Night Rain likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.