Morning fog; afternoon isolated rain showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Lingering clouds today with isolated showers possible. Temperatures should rise near average, in the low-50s. A few showers are possible Saturday evening as a front approaches. Most of the showers on Sunday look to stay to the south of the city. Starting next week off on the right note with sunny skies and early-May vibes! Highs will rise into the low to mid-70s through mid-week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A chance of showers. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday A chance of showers south. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.